LETTER: Walker makes case for his election as Mattoon mayor

In 2015, I was homeless. Couldn't pay my bills, was desperate for money and made a bad decision. One that I've had to pay for. A decision I regret. In 2018, I plead guilty to forgery. A crime that is sealable under state law. I was sentenced to 2 years probation.

During that time I have advocated for other people in my situation. I organized a fundraiser and we raised over $5,000 to pay for the bond of Jesse Baird, a father who was arrested for protecting his kids from a child molester. I've helped many others. I've held city leaders accountable.

I've also been honored to help on several campaigns. Including helping Darren Duncan for Congress and Mark Curran who ran for U.S. Senate. Mark was a longtime sheriff of Lake County and I'm honored to have his support.

If elected, this will not be the first time that a felon has been elected mayor. We have also submitted, or are in the process of submitting a "restoration of rights" from Governor Pritzker.