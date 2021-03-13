LETTER: Walker makes case for his election as Mattoon mayor

In 2015, I was homeless. Couldn't pay my bills, was desperate for money and made a bad decision. One that I've had to pay for. A decision I regret. In 2018, I plead guilty to forgery. A crime that is sealable under state law. I was sentenced to 2 years probation.
During that time I have advocated for other people in my situation. I organized a fundraiser and we raised over $5,000 to pay for the bond of Jesse Baird, a father who was arrested for protecting his kids from a child molester. I've helped many others. I've held city leaders accountable.
I've also been honored to help on several campaigns. Including helping Darren Duncan for Congress and Mark Curran who ran for U.S. Senate. Mark was a longtime sheriff of Lake County and I'm honored to have his support.
If elected, this will not be the first time that a felon has been elected mayor. We have also submitted, or are in the process of submitting a "restoration of rights" from Governor Pritzker.
I want to be mayor to represent the people. The lost and the forgotten. The ignored. I know what it's like to have my power and water turned off, and to be ignored by our leaders. We will fix our infrastructure, end business regulations, and we will stop the bleeding of the $150 million deficit. We will stand up for local contractors. We have able bodied people here in Mattoon. Keep jobs local and keep the money in the community. We will hold people accountable for wasteful spending.