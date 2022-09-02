 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Watch out for students when driving

The Illinois Insurance Association and its member companies remind motorists to pay attention as another academic year gets underway.

Young pedestrians can be unpredictable. Be alert for walkers and bicycle riders. Reduce speed near schools and residential areas where children and teens gather. Use extra caution between 7 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Follow school crossing guard instructions. Do not block the intersection crosswalk.

Yield to school buses. Children may need to cross the road when getting on or off the bus. Never pass a stopped school bus unless you are on the opposite side of a divided highway. Remain 20 feet behind the stopped school bus until flashing lights are turned off and you have confirmed no children are nearby.

Watch for passenger vehicles preparing to load or unload children. Respect carpool rules if you’re the driver. Do not double park, pick up or drop off children across the street from the school.

Safe driving practices are essential to protecting our children.

Kevin J. Martin, Executive Director, Illinois Insurance Association

