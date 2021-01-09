LETTER: We must come together, or risk losing everything

The past four years has presented many things I never thought I’d see in my life.

The death of knowledge, an insouciant president, a global pandemic, and an election so divisive that it felt a mere clap away from civil war.

After what seemed like a lifetime of recounts, court cases and protests, the general consensus was that Joe Biden was the president-elect; and we thought we could breathe easy. We thought that it was time to heal and reclaim some sanity. Unfortunately, as of 3:05 p.m. on January 6th, it seems that was too much to ask.

I’m sitting in front of the TV, feeling my emotions bounce off of each other like a free-for-all melee. I’m walking the tightrope between tears and rage.

U.S. citizens just stormed the Capitol Building. They smashed windows, vandalized offices and fought police. All in support of a proven lie, perpetuated by a proven liar who refuses to do something so basic, that we should all know how to do — lose.

It’s time to say enough. We’ve counted the votes again and again. We’ve watched every courtroom in the country (included the Supreme Court) throw these cases out. Is protecting his frail ego worth the cost of our country? This is not patriotism. It’s insurrection.