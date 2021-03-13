LETTER: We need someone like Weaver on the school board

I am writing in to show my support for Erika Weaver for Mattoon school board.

I had the privilege of meeting Erika when I coached her youngest child in Girls on the Run. Erika has always put kids in our community first.

She is a single mom who put herself through many levels of post graduate school including law school.

She has shown that she has a strong work ethic despite the challenges of single motherhood.

She has fought for her own kids and I believe she will fight for the kids of our community.

We need someone like Erika in our corner.

-- Jo Brazzell, Mattoon

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0