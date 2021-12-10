LETTER: We need to get serious about mental health care

I am writing today about the treatment of mental illness.

Coles County is very blessed to have a behavioral health unit at Sarah Bush. Another of the surrounding counties do not have any type of psych units in their hospitals, nor do they even have psychiatrists or psychologists who practice in the entire county.

If this country took the treatment of mental illness more seriously, instead of just giving it lip service with things like "mental health awareness" month, we could decrease addiction rates, homelessness, and decrease the people locked up in jails and prisons. We have to get serious about providing mental health care to everyone.

The nation will be better for it.

Celia Sanders, St. Elmo

