LETTER: Wealthy not paying their fair share of taxes

In a society of highly unequal wealth and income such as ours, we need to tax those with more disposable income at a higher rate to pay for necessary public services.

Currently, Illinois does exactly the opposite. When all taxes and fees, including those on sales and property, are added together, the poor and middle class pay a substantially higher percentage of their income on taxes than the rich, with the bottom 20% paying at nearly twice the rate of the top 1%. This is not only grossly unfair, but also incapable of raising adequate revenue for Illinois even to pay its bills.

Contrary to common misinformation, the Illinois Allow for Graduated Income Tax Amendment does not grant the legislature any additional power to raise taxes. All it takes is a vote of the legislature to change the tax rate now. What the amendment provides is the ability to flexibly set tax rates, placing more of the burden on those who can most easily bear it. Can we guarantee that future rates will always be reasonable and fair and the revenue spent wisely? Of course not! That takes political engagement. In a democracy, we can make our voices heard, and if the actions of our representatives do not reflect our conception of the public good, we have recourse. It’s called voting.