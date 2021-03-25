LETTER: Weaver brings experience, dedication to school board

As a former school board member of both MCUSD No. 2 and St. Mary School of Mattoon, I understand the importance in finding board members that have the requisite qualities to be an effective member.

They need to be a concerned citizen, a caring and responsible person, and understand the complex responsibilities associated with the position.

I have known Erika Weaver personally for several years now. I remember when she originally came into my office interviewing for a position in my law firm, and although I didn’t have a position open, she made such an impression that I recommended her personally to several other law firms.

Erika is committed to advocating for not only our community, but for the students, families and educators in the Mattoon School District. Erika has been an experienced and dedicated member of the Mattoon School Board.

Not only is Erika an attorney, but she has also been an educator holding a substitute teaching license, along with being a sub at various times in the Mattoon School District. Erika has taught at Lake Land College and Loyola University of Chicago School of Law. She was also an academic counselor at Lake Land College.