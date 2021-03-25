LETTER: Weaver has shown the leadership needed from board members

Like most folks in the community, Mattoon Schools hold a special place in my heart. As a former teacher, principal, and retired superintendent, I had the good fortune to work with amazing people. Current staff, administrators, and school board members continue working tirelessly to provide excellent educational opportunities for our kids.

Erika Weaver has worked to ensure Mattoon students are afforded opportunities to learn and grow through a rich curriculum and extracurricular activities. Erika was elected to the school board in the spring of 2017. At that time, Illinois was in a longstanding budget crisis that tested all school districts. Erika’s leadership helped shepherd our district through those trying times, while also supporting a reduction in local property taxes.

On September 20, 2017, MHS experienced its darkest day resulting from a school shooting. Thanks to the heroics of staff, only one student was injured and has since thankfully recovered. At that time, I watched Erika Weaver grow into her role as a school board member. As the mother of an MHS student, Erika felt the overwhelming emotions from that terrible incident. In the days that followed, Erika empathized with parents, provided a meaningful voice for students, and advocated for staff.