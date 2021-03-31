LETTER: Weaver is a tireless worker for entire community

My name is Beth Gillespie and have called Coles County home for nearly 11 years. One of the first things that I learned to appreciate about this community is the capacity of its residents to serve selflessly. They give their time, their energy, and their dollars to causes they value and that makes a difference in the lives of our neighbors.

When starting Girls On The Run one of the first people I met was Erika Weaver. I noticed quickly her focus and dedication to her children, followed immediately by her work ethic and drive to impact this community. Erika has always been a woman with a plan. To get a degree from Lake Land College, then EIU, followed by Law School at Loyola University. She has done this while single handedly supporting her three amazing kids as they grew up in the Mattoon School District.

With her time, talent, and energy, she is a force for good in this place we all call home. She is focused on solutions, is unwilling to give up on her goals, is focused on the facts, and is willing to work harder than anyone I know to achieve her personal and professional goals. She has a proven track record of being involved in our community, being a leader, and ensuring that all voices are represented.