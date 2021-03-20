LETTER: Weaver provides representation voters deserve

Having served several years on the board, I appreciate the qualities that are important to make good decisions for our students. Erika has these qualities. She is calm as she listens carefully to every issue. She asks legitimate questions to be sure every aspect of each matter is clear. She is articulate in stating her position before she votes. She is fair — never affected by any personal bias. Erika is conservative with taxpayer money, always being careful that expenditures are justified.