LETTER: Well-rounded career has prepared Bower for circuit judge position

As this year's primary gets closer I wanted to write to introduce Brian L. Bower who is a candidate for circuit judge here in the 5th Judicial Circuit.

I have known Brian for nearly 40 years. He was in private practice here in Charleston from 1983 to 2012 and practiced in several different areas of the law with his partners at the Brainard Law Offices. During this time he was also my personal attorney.

In 2012 he was elected to the office of Coles County state's attorney where he served until 2018. One of the primary and often overlooked roles of the state's attorney (in addition to prosecution) is the legal representation of Coles County and the county board. In my opinion, one of the things that made him well suited for that job was the time he spent at the city of Charleston as city attorney. A position he held from 1989 until 2012. Municipal law and the legal representation of a governmental body are very complex issues and he served both the city of Charleston and Coles County well.

In 2018, Brian was selected by the circuit judges of our circuit as an associate judge. He has served in this position with dignity and honor since January 2019.

I had the pleasure of working directly with him during my time as mayor in Charleston from 2005 until he left for the county job in 2012. Over the years I have found Brian to be knowledgeable and professional at all times and have been fortunate to have his insight and advice on many issues. He has always been a trusted friend with compassion and common sense whom I could rely on.

There is no question in my mind that his well-rounded legal career which made him an excellent attorney, state's attorney, and associate judge will serve us well as circuit judge.

John Inyart, Charleston

