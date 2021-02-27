LETTER: White has what it takes for city council

To The Voters of the City of Mattoon:

Jennifer White is a candidate for Mattoon City Council. I would encourage you to vote for her on April 6, 2021.

I have known Jenny for several years. She is hardworking, energetic, positive and is a good person. She would make an excellent addition to the Mattoon City Council.

The city of Mattoon has many issues that must be dealt with. Most are economic in nature. Jenny has operated a business for several years. She has dealt with family finances. She has volunteered a great deal of time to the homeless shelter. She cares about Mattoon and has the energy level to help deal with these issues. She is willing to put in the time and look outside the box for answers.

Jenny has attended city council and other city of Mattoon meetings for years. She has talked with the personnel with the city of Mattoon. She knows the issues and is prepared. She has no bone to pick. She is doing this for all of the right reasons.

I would encourage you to vote for Jenny White for the Mattoon City Council on April 6, 2021.

John L. Barger, Mattoon

