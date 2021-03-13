LETTER: White's skills, compassion make her ideal for Mattoon council

It is with great pleasure that I write this letter of endorsement for Jennifer White, who is a candidate for Mattoon City Council.

I was a long-time resident of Mattoon and a teacher at Mattoon High School for over 30 years. I met Jennifer in January 2017 and was immediately impressed with her warm and friendly personality which seems to draw people to her.

She makes it easy for those around her to speak their minds — no matter who they are or how their opinions may differ from her own.

To be in a conversation with Jennifer is to feel heard as well as respected. She is truly interested in making Mattoon a great place to live and work.

She cares deeply for the people of the community and takes every opportunity to step up and lend a hand. Her ability to listen, learn, problem-solve and take effective action is wonderful to watch.

Jennifer and her family have lived in Mattoon for 20 years. She volunteers at The Haven and is on their board of directors. I’ve watched her collect coats and other cold weather gear for the homeless. This is but one example of her devotion to others.