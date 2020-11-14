LETTER: With election over, there is much work to be done

Joe Biden, my chosen candidate, is now president-elect of the United States of America.
However, I am not ready to celebrate. The race is not over; we are not done.
The country lost the past four years. We were in the uphill battle. Now, with the wind at our backs, do not have false expectations that our path will be easier. It is not up to one single person in charge to fix the wrongs of the country. We must come together, compromise, and not see each other as enemies but untapped resources.
I feel we now have someone who will lead by making good choices and leading by example. Nonetheless, more people than not, at least in my community, feel differently. 62.22% voted in favor of Trump, 35.59% in favor Biden, another 2.19% votes went to other candidates. This is not the end of the race. This is the top of the rugged, uphill battle we’ve been running up for four years.
The next step is the most telling of all. This is the one where we will see if we are strong enough to put our differences aside for the good of the country. We cannot continue to put your own interests, financial gains, and/or other means a head of the lively hoods of the America people.
America adopted their values and beliefs from their ancestors. We developed our own laws similar to The Elizabeth Poor Law. However, with the new policies President Donald Trump has proposed, numerous amounts of American would be without adequate medical care. As previously stated 65%-plus voters in turn voted for his policies and principals.
Thus, this is just a pit stop stop to catch our breath. There is still so much work to do; don't stop now!
Tammy Dahlke, Charleston
