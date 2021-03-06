LETTER: Wright will put needs of parents, students first

It was September 2020. As parents, we were struggling to juggle our careers and the newly adopted remote learning that we were all adjusting to.

My wife and I were lucky. I have a job that enables me to take my children to my office if needed and my wife works at a Christian daycare, so our son was already enrolled. Not every family was as fortunate. Something had to be done.

On September 16, I showed up to the school board meeting to speak up for the families who were desperate for a better way. As an ordained pastor, I have had a front row seat when it comes to helping families navigate these uncharted waters brought on by remote learning.

Unexpected financial burdens created by the need for daycare. Mental health issues because our students no longer had access to the normal interactions that they needed. Some parents even had to make the unimaginable decision of quitting their jobs because it just didn’t make financial sense to keep working just to pay the unexpected daycare bills.

I owed it to the families in my hometown school district to speak up about the hand that they had been dealt. Local families were struggling, and the ripple effects from the decision to force remote learning will take considerable time to undo.