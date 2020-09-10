YOUR TURN: Local residents share their thoughts on a variety of issues

I grew up during a time before American society was governed by Saul Alinsky's Rules for Radicals, before the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Madalyn Murray O'Hair and her American "Civil Liberties" union lawyers that prayer in public schools was unconstitutional (1963) and that abortion, in Roe, v Wade, wasn't (1973).

There are values that transcend the humanistic, materialist and secular that are not only compatible with a democratic, secular and pluralist society, they are absolutely vital to its health and so need to be a part of our civic exchange of ideas.

Unintended consequences (or, more likely, intended consequences) arise when leftist values are made the basis for the "fundamental transformation of America" (into a totalitarian state!) where the "religion" that is being established to facilitate the transformation is leftism, the values of which are the only ones allowed free expression, as in secular atheist socialist states. (February 10, 1999 Wall Street Journal Article by Robyn Blumner -- "ACLU Backs Free Speech for All - Except Pro-Lifers.")