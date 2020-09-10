YOUR TURN: Local residents share their thoughts on a variety of issues

It's up to you to gather information
It is each person's responsibility to organize themselves, obtain the knowledge needed, and draw correct maps of how the world works, in such a way that they will be prepared to take advantage or cope with whatever may come along by hard work, honesty, diligence, accident, luck, circumstances, serendipity, fate, or an act of God and be happy in every situation.
Don Searles, Mattoon
COVID-19 response dividing country
Are we no longer the United States of America? While most other countries in the world are handling the pandemic with protocols that apply to the whole country, the USA has no leader setting a national protocol.
Each state is left to its own devices to determine how to handle the pandemic. It’s as if we are 50 separate countries instead of one united country.
Usually, in a national crisis we all rally together and do what’s needed. With this pandemic, each governor has been left to decide what to do, but states can’t close their borders to other states that are following different and possibly risky protocols.
Our supposed leader doles out needed supplies to those states that he likes, forcing other states to scramble for supplies, resulting in American deaths. To make matters worse, our supposed leader encourages citizens to rebel against their governors.
We in Illinois are lucky that Governor Pritzker has been working for us. Illinois has flattened the curve better than most states. Our numbers have peaked and are coming down while many other states are still increasing.
Trump does the same thing with racism, pitting us against each other and encouraging violent policing when that is what is being protested against. It’s as if his goal is to completely destroy the United States. United we stand, divided we fall. Which will it be?
Ellen Wolcott, Charleston
America needs to reconnect with core values
I was born into an American society whose democratic electorate identified as Christian, was opposed to atheistic Russian influence and was free to elect candidates that would represent their religious, social, and economic values.
American public policy was thus informed by traditional Christian values of America's citizens, while compromise for reforming (not transforming) society was sought in the course of discharging legislative and executive responsibilities under the Articles of the U.S. Constitution.
Representing a democratic constituency's religious values wasn't considered "making laws respecting the establishment of religion;" religion was already established in the hearts and minds of the democratic electorate. And so, on June 14, 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower supported and signed into law the Congressional Act, Joint Resolution 243, which added the phrase "under God" to the Pledge of Allegiance, which I and my classmates would come to recite daily.
I grew up during a time before American society was governed by Saul Alinsky's Rules for Radicals, before the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Madalyn Murray O'Hair and her American "Civil Liberties" union lawyers that prayer in public schools was unconstitutional (1963) and that abortion, in Roe, v Wade, wasn't (1973).
There are values that transcend the humanistic, materialist and secular that are not only compatible with a democratic, secular and pluralist society, they are absolutely vital to its health and so need to be a part of our civic exchange of ideas.
Unintended consequences (or, more likely, intended consequences) arise when leftist values are made the basis for the "fundamental transformation of America" (into a totalitarian state!) where the "religion" that is being established to facilitate the transformation is leftism, the values of which are the only ones allowed free expression, as in secular atheist socialist states. (February 10, 1999 Wall Street Journal Article by Robyn Blumner -- "ACLU Backs Free Speech for All - Except Pro-Lifers.")
American leftist Socialists today continue to push the same profane social engineering polices under the guise of "progress" and "social science" that Russian, European and Chinese Socialists have been advancing for well over a century to satisfy their lust for power, only to confirm the lessons of history, i.e. that one nation established under socialism instead of God does not yield liberty and justice for all, but is as devoid of liberty, equality and fraternity as the anti-religion French Revolution that led to the Reign of Terror. Contrast this with the guarantee of religious liberty contained in the United States Constitution's Bill of Rights, adopted by the People of the United States following the American Revolution.
Therein were planted the seeds of true democratic social reform, subsequently to be watered by patriotic Americans such as Susan B. Anthony and the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. and allowed to grow to fruition.
Steve Carpenter, Lerna
Social solidarity makes us stronger
The phrase “social distancing” may have given some the false impression that the purpose is individual protection. We should instead say “physical distancing, social solidarity.”
The purpose of masks and physical distancing is to protect others, as well as oneself, and reduce the spread of the virus in the community as much as possible.
Social solidarity also requires the elimination of the racial and class inequities that underlie our obscenely unequal society, inequities that are enforced by our repressive policing system.
Instead of allowing the repression of a large segment of our population with violence, let us instead build a society in which everyone is provided a good life, with access to good nutrition, good housing, good education, good health care, a healthy environment, and the other fundamentals of a fulfilling life, as a matter of right, rather than as commodities to be bought and sold.
Charles Delman, Charleston
