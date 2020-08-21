OPINION: If Joe Biden wins the White House, will Pritzker appoint himself senator?

Oh, and do you have a cigar lounge?

That’s where the assessments are made and rumors are fed. Somebody leans over to whisper, “Don’t quote me on this, but …”

But now newspapers are going broke, and I’m stuck out here on the back porch of the Chicago three-flat with Zeus the Wonder Dog and a can of Diet Dr Pepper. And still the rumors fly.

So, let’s have some fun. Don’t take them too seriously, they’re only rumors. Some are crazy, but you should know about them too. Relax. Have a drink. I’m buying.

Here’s one:

If Biden becomes president, he might offer Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth a Cabinet appointment. She interviewed for the VP slot, she’s an Iraq War veteran who rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Army. She’s a recipient of the Purple Heart. Though she’s this state’s junior senator, she has matured in the job. She’d be perfect as secretary of Veterans Affairs. Duckworth has real -- not virtual -- empathy for soldiers.

A President Biden would be crazy not to make Sen. Duckworth the face of the VA.