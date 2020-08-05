Phil Luciano: White Trash Bash screams to the world, 'We don't care about anyone else'

Along with that assertion, he has yet to share his credentials as a medical professional or infectious-disease expert. But that's America today. Science and facts (like 700,000 deaths worldwide) are now something you "believe" or not.

In that way, many naysayers scoff at risk. It's now a right to court disease. For the White Trashers, perhaps the theme was, "It's my party and I'll die if I want to."

Of course, that disregards the notion that en route to sickness or death, they could infect others. But that seems to be of little concern anywhere, anymore.

And this sad dynamic goes beyond a virus. It shows a cultural transformation toward self.

In today's America, it's not typical or fashionable to think about others, including what our decisions and actions might say to anyone else. Certainly, this country long has been known for rugged individualism. But at least we carried an underlying sense of compassion.

Today? Showing concern is akin to showing weakness. Instead, do and say what you want, regardless of others, at all times. That's how America rolls these days, according to the chest-puffed loudmouths. Behaving like a spoiled and self-centered 14-year-old is upheld as a twisted virtue, as if it's some sort of deranged social or political movement.