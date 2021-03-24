Election letters due Wednesday Monday

Election letters due Monday
Weaver brings experience, dedication to school board
As a former school board member of both MCUSD No. 2 and St. Mary School of Mattoon, I understand the importance in finding board members that have the requisite qualities to be an effective member.
They need to be a concerned citizen, a caring and responsible person, and understand the complex responsibilities associated with the position.
I have known Erika Weaver personally for several years now. I remember when she originally came into my office interviewing for a position in my law firm, and although I didn’t have a position open, she made such an impression that I recommended her personally to several other law firms.
Erika is committed to advocating for not only our community, but for the students, families and educators in the Mattoon School District. Erika has been an experienced and dedicated member of the Mattoon School Board.
Not only is Erika an attorney, but she has also been an educator holding a substitute teaching license, along with being a sub at various times in the Mattoon School District. Erika has taught at Lake Land College and Loyola University of Chicago School of Law. She was also an academic counselor at Lake Land College.
Erika is open to listening to concerns and questions. She supports strengthening our technology and expanding our trade and dual credit programs. She has also raised her family in Mattoon, and her third child is currently a student at Mattoon High School.
I have frequently spoken to her about community events and the type of law she practices. Erika has always shown an immense enthusiasm and pride in her endeavors. She has always taken the time to listen to any questions and concerns I may have. I wholeheartedly support and encourage her re-election to the Mattoon School Board.
Rodney Smith, Mattoon
A vote for Larson is the right vote for Mattoon
I have known Dr. Heidi Larson for several years, and it is an honor to endorse her candidacy for the Mattoon school board.
Heidi will be a good steward of our taxpayer dollars while putting the educational needs and safety of our children first. Her background in education lends an awareness to the unique challenges facing our schools today, and she will strive to work with board members, parents, and the community in bringing about solutions. Heidi’s previous experience serving on boards has proven her ability to effectively work with people from all walks of life and to find compromise where needed. Through her popular BIONIC program at Mattoon High School, she demonstrates her ability to positively interact with students and provide them with a role model for leadership skills.
Additionally, I feel it is important to highlight these points:
As a school board member, Heidi will be a voice for families and their children.
Heidi believes that students should be provided with full-time, in-person learning five days a week.
Heidi has pledged to keep parents informed of educational changes.
Heidi’s altruism, her high moral standards, and her common-sense approach to issues further enhance her qualities as a potential board member.
I believe a vote for Dr. Heidi Larson is the right vote for Mattoon.
— Lana Fuller, Mattoon
Weaver has shown leadership needed from board members
Like most folks in the community, Mattoon Schools hold a special place in my heart. As a former teacher, principal, and retired superintendent, I had the good fortune to work with amazing people. Current staff, administrators, and school board members continue working tirelessly to provide excellent educational opportunities for our kids.
Erika Weaver has worked to ensure Mattoon students are afforded opportunities to learn and grow through a rich curriculum and extracurricular activities. Erika was elected to the school board in the spring of 2017. At that time, Illinois was in a longstanding budget crisis that tested all school districts. Erika’s leadership helped shepherd our district through those trying times, while also supporting a reduction in local property taxes.
On September 20, 2017, MHS experienced its darkest day resulting from a school shooting. Thanks to the heroics of staff, only one student was injured and has since thankfully recovered. At that time, I watched Erika Weaver grow into her role as a school board member. As the mother of an MHS student, Erika felt the overwhelming emotions from that terrible incident. In the days that followed, Erika empathized with parents, provided a meaningful voice for students, and advocated for staff.
When the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools in the spring of 2020, Erika emerged as a strong leader committed to keeping our students and staff safe. Additionally, Erika supported the purchase of 3,400 Chromebooks allowing all students continued learning from home. She has since worked to get students back in school as public health guidance allowed.
As board member, Erika Weaver’s leadership was tested through difficult financial times, heartbreaking school tragedy, and an unprecedented global pandemic. Each time, Erika has risen to the challenge. I ask you to please join me in voting to re-elect Erika Weaver to the school board.
Larry Lilly, Mattoon
Pounds committed to stronger future for Charleston schools
This past year has brought many challenges for everyone. One of the hardest challenges was given to our students, teachers, and school administration.
We, as a community, now have the opportunity to improve our school district and make it stronger by electing the best candidate for the Charleston CUSD No. 1 school board. That candidate would be Drew Pounds.
With three children of his own in the Charleston School District, Drew knows the responsibility he will have representing our community. Drew’s ultimate commitment is to our students and families and he welcomes open conversations. Drew understands that decisions made by the school board must be dependent on information gathering, risk assessment, and understanding the big picture to represent a greater number of community members.
Drew supports our administration, teachers, and support staff. He will take an active role in making sure our buildings are safe and improved. He will have open communication with administrators, teachers, and staff and wants nothing more than to foster an environment of transparency for complete success.
Not only does Drew Pounds understand what his responsibility will be to our district, he knows that the entire school board must work as a team to fulfill its duties and represent the community as a whole. Drew knows that a newly elected school board member must look at every decision through multiple lenses. Drew knows it’s not about personal agenda or popular opinion, it’s about working together to improve our community.
As the election approaches on April 6th, I encourage you to vote for Drew Pounds for Charleston CUSD No. 1 school board. Drew listens with compassion, understanding, and reason. He is committed to the future of education and wants our school district to become stronger and more successful because he supports a system that supports our community.
Cathy Matheny, Charleston
Hall is obvious choice for Mattoon mayor
On Tuesday, April 6th, Mattoon will be electing a new mayor. We would like to ask voters to consider casting their vote for Rick Hall.
We have known Rick for over 30 years. We can honestly say we have never met anyone more committed to helping Mattoon move forward than Rick. A long-time advocate of this city, Rick has dedicated countless hours to support our community through involvement with Rotary Club, City Council, United Way, Mattoon Red Cross, Mattoon School Board and many more organizations too numerous to mention.
Rick serves on all these committees because he is dedicated to seeing Mattoon become a diverse community of business with citizen centered opportunities. His positive vision to make Mattoon a better place for all its citizens is one of many assets he brings to the game of city management. Above all else, Rick has the desire and ability to listen to Mattoon’s constituents. Governing a city isn’t something one does in isolation. We must listen to each other and respect other’s opinions. Rick Hall is open to listening to new ideas to create an effective path to a better Mattoon.
We wholly throw our support behind Rick Hall. There is no doubt in our minds that this man should be our next mayor.
Jim and Christie Lawrence, Mattoon
Hall has the experience needed to lead Mattoon as mayor
It is my privilege to write this letter to the citizens of Mattoon to ask you to seriously consider Rick Hall as the next mayor of Mattoon.
I have been a resident of Mattoon my entire life and retired after working for the Community Unit #No. 2 school systems for over 25 years. Over the years, I have seen first-hand what Rick has done for our town. He was a huge leader that assisted with funding to have the beautiful new schools built in this town that all four of my grandchildren were fortunate to have attended. I have watched how he has given so much of his time to this community.
I personally have known Rick for over 50 years and have been friends with his wife since our childhood growing up in this town. I recognize that Rick will be able to dedicate all of his attention to being mayor of Mattoon. With him being retired from his job he will be able to devote full-time to the needs and priorities of our town.
As a citizen and a personal friend, I highly recommend and support Rick Hall for mayor.
Barb Buckley, Mattoon
Larson has a passion for helping children
I have spent my entire professional career in education in the city of Mattoon, and I have been blessed with the opportunity to work for the Mattoon School District at MHS for the first six years of my career as a teacher and coach, and have continued to be blessed in my current position as principal at St. John’s Lutheran School for the last six years.
Dr. Heidi Larson has been a constant source of support and growth in both of my educational endeavors. Her dedication to the Mattoon School District has been unwavering in her implementation of the B.I.O.N.I.C. program that continues to expand and reap rewards for all students.
She has a true passion for education and has been integral in my success as a teacher and as a principal.
Along with her work in the Mattoon School District and many surrounding public schools, Dr. Larson has served on the St. John’s Lutheran School Board for six years. She has also provided assistance for our students in their social and emotional needs by coordinating with Eastern Illinois University to offer character education and social/emotional curriculum to the students at St. John’s Lutheran School.
As a candidate for the Mattoon school board, Dr. Larson will bring that same passion of helping all children, no matter what their needs may be. The addition of Dr. Larson to the Mattoon school board would be a benefit for all of Mattoon’s students and our entire community.