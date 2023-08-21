See an error in our reporting? We want you to tell us about issues regarding accuracy and fairness. Contact 217-421-7976 or scott.perry@lee.net. Past corrections are at jg-tc.com/ corrections
Our commitment to accuracy
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The pickup driver, a 16-year-old male from Charleston, reported no injuries on scene and was cited for improper lane usage.
At a time when Americans increasingly want pricey SUVs and trucks rather than small cars, the Mirage remains the lone new vehicle whose averag…
The victim of the shooting is reported to be recovering from the wound to his arm.
Black bears keep eating human items left along lakeshores while visitors dip in the water.
Mattoon's Ashlee Higginbotham received a championship ranking for her 3D model of a dual-level car garage.