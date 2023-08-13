See an error in our reporting? We want you to tell us about issues regarding accuracy and fairness. Contact 217-421-7976 or scott.perry@lee.net. Past corrections are at jg-tc.com/ corrections
Our commitment to accuracy
Related to this story
Most Popular
It’s the middle of summer, and you are looking for a new home project. Did you know it is not too late to plant some vegetable plants?
A car show, food trucks, bounce houses and more will be offered Saturday on Lake Land's campus before the convoy heads out at 11:30 a.m. for M…
The fossil of a 310-million-year-old spider has been discovered and identified in Germany.
Who's buying and selling in Coles County? A look at the latest real estate transactions, according to public documents.
A charter bus carrying up to 50 people collided with a vehicle on an interstate in Pennsylvania, killing three people, state police said. Seve…