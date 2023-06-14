see an error in our reporting? We want you to tell us about issues regarding accuracy and fairness. Contact 217-421-7976 or scott.perry@lee.net. Past corrections are at jg-tc.com/corrections
Our commitment to accuracy
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Would you sit directly below another airplane passenger?
A pair of good girls may have found their forever home after a video showcasing their inseparability went viral. Watch the viral video here.
Coles County native Chris Rennels is president and co-owner of Urbana-based DHM, which is opening a location in the former Baldwin dealership …
The doughnut eating contest was part of the grand opening celebration for Holey Moley Donuts.
Charleston softball had a program-best season behind lifelong friends.