America is going through another work evolution. No one knows for sure what it looks like, but we know it’s coming.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated what was already happening in the workplace. People were working remotely before 2020, of course. But the practice exploded amid social distancing mandates and “essential” workers who were still supposed to observe those mandates.

That opened up the eyes of both businesses and employees. Could some businesses abandon oversized sites of operation? Could the business function with remote workers? Once employees had the experience of working remotely, would they be interested in returning to office space?

Enough workers spent the pandemic either without places to work or working in a different fashion to find ourselves where we are now.

To varying degrees, any number of current concerns have roots in the pandemic. Supply issues become easier to understand when we see jobs in those industries go unfilled. That lack of available and willing workers has been one of the largest and least-anticipated results of the pandemic.

The way business was being done in America wasn’t right for an increasing number of citizens. That’s going to change the way some businesses work. If workers insist on six-hour days or four-day workweeks, everyone will have to adjust.

Do you think it’s a challenge to get an appointment when you need one now? It’s going to become more challenging, not less so.

Is this the way it should be? More than almost anything else in the country, the majority of the people who are workers can bring things to a halt. We’ve seen enough of that in the last three years.

The direction is clear, the destination unknown. But it’s something to which we’re all going to have to adjust.