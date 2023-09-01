One of the nicest things about Labor Day is the people it celebrates.

Labor Day is an all-inclusive celebration of one of the things that defines America -- work hard, and your reward is the satisfaction of the hard work. The paycheck doesn't hurt, but many Americans take more pride in their willingness to put forth the effort.

The laborers we're honoring are the people whose work is vital to our existence, gives us relief or pleasure or helps anyone along with their existence.

President Grover Cleveland signed legislation in 1894 creating Labor Day, after the deaths of 30 workers during the Pullman Strike in Chicago.

A history of the holiday outlined on the website of the U.S. Department of Labor says the "first proposal of the holiday (should include) a street parade to exhibit to the public 'the strength and esprit de corps of the trade and labor organizations of the community, followed by a festival for the recreation and amusement of the workers and their families."

Today, close to 130 years after the holiday's creation, the celebrations remain remarkably similar across the country: parades and other events that honor American workers and their desire to be part of something, to build something, to earn a living.

Sure, there have been changes. We're adjusting to a changing workplace. Some potential workers have new expectations of any job they might take, leaving service industries in flux.

We don't agree that people don't want to work. That bromide may be true of a handful of Americans, but the people we encounter seem to simply want something that gives satisfaction, something more than "buy a car to get to work and go to work to pay for this car." Or qualify for this medical insurance.

Jobs are America’s lifeblood. Labor Day is a "working man's holiday" designed to honor the millions of people who are, literally and figuratively, the backbone of our country.

Without them, we would not have any of the things we have learned to take for granted — stores where we buy our food and clothing, the food on our tables, the homes and apartments where we live, the vehicles we drive.

We also have a cushion thanks to the work done by those previous laborers. Because of them and their forebears' beliefs in a better tomorrow, today's workers have safer working conditions, better pay and experience much more diversity among their colleagues.

Laborers contribute mightily to the economies of their hometowns as well as their counties and states. But they also are strong contributors to the emotional well-being of their communities. Workers volunteer their time for everything from building ramps for the handicapped and holding fundraisers for myriad charitable causes to helping out at their kids' schools and collecting food and clothing for those who don't have a job. Many donate their time for whatever is needed.

Let’s make a special effort Monday to recognize those workers. They are the glue holding our society together.

America's workers spend most of their 364 days a year making our country a better place to live. On Monday, let's spend a day honoring them and all they do.

It takes people working to make people work.