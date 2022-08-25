4th annual Mountain Bike Fest to be held at Lake Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is partnering with the Friends of Lake Shelbyville, Central Illinois Mountain Bike Association, and the General Dacey Trail Mountain Bike Club to host the 4th annual DirtWorx MTB Fest on September 9-11.

DirtWorx MTB Fest invites mountain bikers to spend the weekend camping at Lone Point Campground as they enjoy the trails Lake Shelbyville has to offer, including the General Dacey Trail and Camp Camfield. Weekend activities include night ride, group rides, pump track, games, food vendors, live music and pocket-sized maps provided for riders to easily navigate self-guided rides and group rides throughout the weekend.

Friday, Sept. 9

5 p.m. - Registration at Lone Point

6:30 p.m. – Pump Track at General Dacey Trail

7 p.m. - Night Ride on the General Dacey Mountain Bike Trail

Saturday, Sept. 10

9 a.m. – Group Ride at Camp Camfield (Advanced riders leave first)

2 p.m. – Beginners Ride (all ages are welcomed- do not have to be part of the event to participate)

2 p.m. – Group Ride at General Dacey Trail (Advanced riders leave first)

5 p.m. – Whimsical Nonsense Games at Lone Point Campground

6-7 p.m. – Dinner Provided at Lone Point Campground

7-10 p.m. – Live Music at Lone Point Campground

Sunday, Sept. 11

8 a.m.-noon – Open Ride on all trails

4 p.m. - Check out

All-inclusive registration for single adult, with camping, live music, a food voucher, and T-shirt, is $60. All-inclusive couples’ registration with camping, live music, a food voucher, and T-shirt is $85. Those 6 and under can register, all-inclusive, with a paying adult for $15.

Visit www.bikereg.com/dirtworx-mtb-fest to access online registration. Participants must register by Sunday, Aug. 28 to receive a T-shirt. Questions may be directed to Ashely Florey by phone at 217-774-3951 ext. 7005 or by e-mail at lakeshelbyville@usace.army.mil.