Actor, Illinois native Nick Offerman to deliver keynote for Illinois Conservation Foundation

SPRINGFIELD — Nick Offerman, the actor widely known for his character Ron Swanson on the television sitcom “Parks and Recreation,” will deliver the keynote address for this year’s Illinois Conservation Foundation Gala on  April 6.

“I am delighted that Nick accepted our invitation to be the keynote speaker at this year’s ICF gala,” said Colleen Callahan, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which receives support from the Illinois Conservation Foundation for outdoors programming. “Nick is a great ambassador for nature and the outdoors, and we are thrilled that he’ll be able to share his message about the importance of conservation back here in his home state of Illinois.”

In addition to acting, Offerman is an author, woodworker and avid outdoorsman. He was born in Joliet and graduated from the College of Fine and Applied Arts at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The Illinois Conservation Foundation Gala will take place virtually from 6:30-8 p.m. Registration is free, but advance registration is required at www.ilconservation.org/gala.

Peoples Bank honors Keller for volunteer efforts

Since 1995, the Illinois Conservation Foundation has raised and given away more than $41 million for conservation efforts in Illinois. The annual gala is the foundation’s largest annual fundraising event.

For more information, contact the foundation at 217-785-2003 or email steve.ettinger@illinois.gov.

