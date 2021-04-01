Applications available for Lake Shelbyville Deer Hunt for People with Disabilities and Wounded Warriors

SHELBYVILLE — The 31st Annual Deer Hunt for People with Disabilities, hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Wolf Creek State Park will be held Nov. 19-21.

Applications are available for pickup at the Lake Shelbyville Project Office, online at http://tinyurl.com/LakeShelbyville-Hunting, or mail by contacting the Environmental Stewardship Department at 217-774-3951 Ext. 7049.

Applicants must possess a state-issued disabled person identification card or a disabled veteran identification card. This year, 10 spots will be held for Wounded Warriors. All disabled veterans wounded in combat are encouraged to apply.

Applications must be submitted by April 9 to the Lake Shelbyville Project Office, 1989 State HWY 16, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

On April 12, 25 applicants will be selected by drawing to participate in the hunt during the first Illinois firearm season. Previous participants have enjoyed morning and afternoon hunts from ground blinds and elevated stands, catered meals, and free lodging. Over the past five years, average success rates per year are near 70% with almost 100% getting a chance to shoot.

Without the help of the Whitetails Unlimited Chapter Area 51, the Friends of Lake Shelbyville, the IDNR and numerous volunteers this event would not be possible.