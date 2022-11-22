Area schools compete at Lake Shelbyville Eco-Meet

SHELBYVILLE — Teams from Paris Crestwood and Cumberland Middle School took the top two places at the 45th annual Lake Shelbyville Eco-Meet, coordinated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The Eco-Meet is an environmental competition for junior high and high school students. A total of 148 students from 37 schools competed in this year’s event.

Junior varsity teams are comprised of four students from grades seven and eight who are tested on Illinois trees, mammals, wildflowers and more. Varsity teams are made up of four high school students who are tested on invasive species, pond ecology, and songbirds. There were 19 junior varsity teams and 18 varsity teams in the competition.

Paris Crestwood claimed first place in the junior varsity competition, followed by Cumberland and Effingham.

Litchfield took first place in the varsity competition, followed by Chrisman and Shiloh.

Natural resources specialists at Lake Shelbyville presented the top three teams in each division with plaques donated, in part, by the Mattoon Exchange Club.

Lake Land College professor Jeff White and his environmental science students assisted with the grading of tests and monitoring the division categories.