Bat education presentation held in Neoga

NEOGA — Organizers of the recent Neoga Sooeyfest wish to thank to everyone who attended their Bat Booth and presentation featuring Dr. Louis Hunninck from the University of Illinois and also thank all of the volunteers who jumped in to help make bat education possible in Neoga.

At the event, Miss Neoga and Miss Pre-teen Neoga drew names for the door prizes.

Door Prize winners were:

  • Magenta 5 bat detector: Dianna Hernandez.
  • Pigs in a Blanket: Daniel Purcell.
  • Bat pop-its: Graham Glanzer, Jessica Wernsing, Skyla Paden and Vanessa Banning
  • Pig Kitchen Timer: Megan Sherman
  • Bat Lanyards: MacKenzie White and Andrea Baker
  • Bat book: Fox Tordoff
  • Mini Bat Bag: Annabel Broome
YMCA brightens holidays for local seniors

More information about bats can be found at batcon.org and Illinoisbats.org.

