Coles County on the birding map with new movie

CHARLESTON — The Grand Prairie Friends are having a very special “world movie premiere” for a movie called “The Magic Stump” at Warbler Ridge near Charleston, as part of their Fall Fete event on Saturday, Sept 24.

The documentary, created by Turnstone (Chicago), follows three well-known Coles-County bird experts, Dave Mott, Ron Bradley and Tyler Funk, as the discover the secrets of “the magic stump”. This true-life account of a discovery by these birders of a random stump in a farm field in Coles County, takes viewers on a journey to discover a host of unusual birds which frequent the rural Coles County stump along their migration path. What draws the birds to this exact spot is quite the mystery.

To celebrate the movie debut, Grand Prairie Friends will host an entire afternoon of family-friendly bird events starting at 4 p.m., along with lectures and bird walks from the three local “movie star cast members”. Just prior to the 7 p.m. movie showing, the cast will participate in a Q&A panel.

Food vendors will be available, the event is open and free to the public. Lawn Chairs are suggested for the outdoor viewing.

For more information about the movie, check out a short trailer for the movie on YouTube or visit www.turnstoneimpact.com/the-magic-stump.html

To reach the Grand Prairie Friends, contact Sarah Livesay at sarah@grandprairiefriends.org