ASHMORE — Coles, Douglas and Edgar County Soil and Water Conservation districts are hosting a free pollinator habitat field day at 9 a.m. Friday, June 30, at the Ashmore Community Center.

Space is limited and those interested in attending should register by June 23 at tinyurl.com/3j48wdvr or by calling 217-345-3901.

Attendees will hear presentations that highlight the on-farm benefits of pollinator habitat and illustrate prairie management tips.

Dalton Kerans, Tyler Kimes, and Dallas Glazik, Farm Bill biologists with Pheasants Forever, will discuss state, federal, and non-government programs that provide resources to landowners, talk about precision agriculture, and lead field day attendees through prairie management techniques. Their talk will shed light on the “big picture” of how wildlife habitat is a great fit for farm and community.

Eleanor Schumacher, Natural Resource Conservation Service liaison from Pollinator Partnership will discuss scientific findings about the value of pollinators to agriculture and highlight sustainable farming practices that incorporate pollinator habitat systems.

“Pollinator habitat serves an important function in saving soil and preventing runoff. I've seen farms restore pollinator habitat and really reach their top function,” says Schumacher.

After the talks at the Community Center attendees will take a short tour of local pollinator habitat projects. Guests will first carpool to Terry Sullivan’s Pride of the Prairie Honey Farm and Mark Juscius’ Tree Farm near Paris, then to David Stanfield’s farmstead near Kansas.

Kerans and Kimes will identify native wildflower species and show how on-site conservation practices are solving resource concerns. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask hosting landowners about installation techniques and cost as well as learn about pollinator habitat management, upkeep, and the rewards of keeping pollinator habitat on the farm.

The event will conclude with lunch sponsored by Bayer Crop Science at 12:30 p.m. back at the Ashmore Community Center.

Aimed to show landowners and producers the many programs and opportunities available to help offset costs and offer informational resources, these events are a joint effort by several local Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Natural Resource Conservation Service, Pheasants Forever, and Pollinator Partnership.