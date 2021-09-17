CORRECTION

The Embarras Volunteer Stewards Conservation Day will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Douglas-Hart Nature Center in Mattoon. The story "Embarras volunteer conservation day" in Thursday's JG-TC included an incorrect location.
The Embarras Volunteer Stewards Conservation Day will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Douglas-Hart Nature Center in Mattoon. The story "Embarras volunteer conservation day" in Thursday's JG-TC included an incorrect location.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.