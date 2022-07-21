Crossroots Church hosts Ninja Warrior Weekend

EFFINGHAM — Crossroots Church will host a Ninja Warrior Weekend on Friday, July 29, to Sunday, July 31, at 3200 S. Banker St., Effingham, led by Jon Stem, "American Ninja Warrior competitor," of Overcoming Obstacles Ministries.

This is a free event open to all ages. There will be back to school supplies given away after the service on Sunday. All activities, besides Friday evening, will be outside, weather permitting.

Friday, July 29

6-8 p.m. (Rally for all ages)

Saturday, July 30

9:30 a.m.-noon (Obstacle course for kids ages 5-12)

noon-1 p.m. (Lunch available for purchase)

1-3:30 p.m. (Obstacle course for youth and adults)

Sunday, July 31

10-11:30 a.m. (Outdoor service with giveaways)

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Lunch available for purchase with local food truck vendors)

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Obstacle course free play)

Overcoming Obstacles was launched in 2016 by Jared Greer, a three-time "American Ninja Warrior" contestant. The ministry conducts ninja warrior experiences all over the United States. These are led by ninja specialists, which include former and current contestants of the television show "American Ninja Warrior." The message of the ministry is “you can overcome any obstacle with God’s help.”

Stem competed on seasons 6 and 11.

For additional information visit crossroots.church/overcomingobstacles/ or obstacleministry.com