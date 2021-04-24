Cumberland County Outstanding Conservationist named

TOLEDO — Each year the Soil and Water Conservation District in Toledo recognizes a person or organization, who, in the opinion of the District Board, has made an above average effort to promote conservation and wildlife during the past years.

This award recognizes individuals or organizations for natural resource conserving practices and for their awareness of the need to conserve our natural resources.

The recipient of the 2020 Outstanding Conservationist Award is Larry Hall of Montrose. He and his wife Betty have been married for 58 years and have six children, Andrea, Larry Carl, Hubert, Eric, Curtis and Jeremy. Larry and Betty reside on the family farm which Larry has lived on for 78 years.

After serving in the Marine Corp Larry took over the farming in the 60s. In 1974 Larry decided to go to work in the construction industry and started renting out the farm ground. Larry has been raising whitetail deer since 1981. His favorite hobbies are fishing and hunting.

Larry has 90 acres of his ground enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program in CP42 pollinator. He does a great job of taking care of his pollinator by doing controlled burns and keeping the tree sprouts out that might try to invade the area. He has several waterways and he plants food plots each year.