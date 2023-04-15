In order attain their Eagle Scout rank, scouts must complete an Eagle project that is non-commercial for an organization’s benefit.

Michael Fleming and his father Mel Fleming created and installed two turtle docks in the Douglas-Hart Nature Center pond. These structures will provide extra areas for turtles to sun themselves since they are cold-blooded creatures and must absorb UV rays to raise their body temperature. The docks will also give visitors easier access to admire them from the main floating dock.