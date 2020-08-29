Embarras Chapter of National Turkey Wild Federation donates to Cumberland shooting team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — The Embarras Chapter of the National Turkey Wild Federation has donated $700 to the Cumberland Boomsticks shooting team.

Johnny Morton and Paul Briggerman presented the check that was accepted by coach Larry Himes during the Scholastic Clay Target Program’s National Virtual championship shoot at the Charleston Sportsman’s Club. The Cumberland Boomsticks are a highly competitive shooting team for local youth from Cumberland county from 5th grade through College. Anyone interested in information may contact Coaches Larry Himes at 217-259-5030 or Kelly Sutherland at 217-259-8619.

The Cumberland Boomsticks traveled to Linn Creek, Mo. to participate in the Grand American from Aug. 2-4.

Come check out these kids along with other area kids at the Cumberland County Sportsman Club every Sunday starting at noon. The Sportsman Club is open to the public for shooting on Thursday's 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday's after the kid's shoot. Also, look at the new trap fields and skeet field. Check the papers for leagues coming soon and derbies in the next few months.

