Embarras Volunteer Stewards announce schedule for June

The Embarras Volunteer Stewards have announced their work day schedule for June.
Saturday, June 5, 9 a.m. - Lake Charleston. Meet at the spillway by the playground at Lake Charleston. Attendees will drive across the dike again to remove bush honeysuckle on the north side of the lake.
Saturday, June 12, 9 a.m. - Lakeview Park. Meet at the Lakeview Park parking area at the end of McKinley Avenue in Charleston to remove bush honeysuckle.
Saturday, June 19, 9 a.m. - Fox Ridge State Park. Turn west off Route 130 on CR 300N. Go about one mile to the hunter parking at the end of the road (through the pines) to work on invasives at Hanley Prairie.
Saturday, June 26, 8:30 a.m. - Lafferty Nature Center. Park behind Carl Sandberg School on Reynolds Drive in Charleston. Stewards will welcome a large number of young volunteers who will drag away and pile cut bush honeysuckle. The young volunteers will have adult supervision. EVS volunteers will cut and stump spray as usual in an opportunity to make real progress on their year long fight against invasives at this site.
The Embarras Volunteer Stewards began in 1994 to help public and private land owners in their efforts to preserve and restore native prairie and woodland sites. Working under the guidance of biologists, volunteers give about 30 Saturday mornings a year to help in small ways so that Illinois will not lose the rest of its precious natural heritage, of which less than .07% remain today.
Volunteers handle exotic species control, monitoring, seed collecting, tree planting, tours and talks. Workdays last about two hours and are announced at the "Events" link at http://embarrasstewards.org/events.html
Everyone is welcome at workdays and tours. Come as often as you like, to work or just observe and encourage.
For more information, contact Larry Thorsen at 217-549-1555 or thorsenhutton@gmail.com.