Embarras Volunteer Stewards announce schedule for June

The Embarras Volunteer Stewards have announced their work day schedule for June.

Saturday, June 5, 9 a.m. - Lake Charleston. Meet at the spillway by the playground at Lake Charleston. Attendees will drive across the dike again to remove bush honeysuckle on the north side of the lake.

Saturday, June 12, 9 a.m. - Lakeview Park. Meet at the Lakeview Park parking area at the end of McKinley Avenue in Charleston to remove bush honeysuckle.

Saturday, June 19, 9 a.m. - Fox Ridge State Park. Turn west off Route 130 on CR 300N. Go about one mile to the hunter parking at the end of the road (through the pines) to work on invasives at Hanley Prairie.

Saturday, June 26, 8:30 a.m. - Lafferty Nature Center. Park behind Carl Sandberg School on Reynolds Drive in Charleston. Stewards will welcome a large number of young volunteers who will drag away and pile cut bush honeysuckle. The young volunteers will have adult supervision. EVS volunteers will cut and stump spray as usual in an opportunity to make real progress on their year long fight against invasives at this site.