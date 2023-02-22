SPRINGFIELD — Hunters in Illinois harvested a statewide total of 801 wild turkeys during the 2022-2023 fall archery turkey season between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15.

The total compares with the statewide fall archery turkey harvest of 683 in 2021-2022 and is the third-highest harvest total on record for the season in Illinois. The top five counties for fall archery wild turkey harvest this season were Vermilion with 27 turkeys harvested; Ogle, 24; Clay, 22; Marion, 21; and Randolph, 21.

This season, 25,373 permits were sold (excluding landowner permits), compared to 24,768 for the 2021-2022 season. All 102 counties were open for hunting. The harvest consisted of 48% males and 52% hens.

Below is a summary table of harvest by county compared to last year’s totals.

Champaign: 1, 4

Clark: 12, 9

Coles: 5, 6

Cumberland: 0, 3

DeWitt: 2, 2

Edgar: 6, 0

Effingham: 11, 7

Fayette: 13, 11

Jasper: 3, 6

Macon: 5, 5

Moultrie: 4, 1

Piatt: 1, 0

Shelby: 11, 7

My Town: Clint Walker's memories of Coles County as pulled from the archives Cosmic Blue Comics Mattoon Arcade Icenogle's Cooks Mills Mister Music Sound Source Guitar Throw Vette's FutureGen