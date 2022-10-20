Fall Harvest Festival at Rock Springs Nature Center in Decatur

DECATUR — The Macon County Conservation District invites all ages to the Fall Harvest Festival from 1-4 p.m. at Rock Springs Conservation Area on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Activities will include a 3-D archery, canoeing, pumpkin painting, a scavenger hunt, wagon rides.

Homestead Prairie Farm, along with its woodworking shop and gardens, will be open for free tours. There will also be vintage games for children and adults in the yard, and an area to check out some archaeology work taking place at the site.

The Macon County Conservation Foundation will be offering concessions for purchase. Canoe rentals, archery, and pumpkin painting will be offered for $3 per person. All other activities are free.

Rock Springs Conservation Area is located on the southwestern edge of Decatur. More information at MaconCountyConservation.org.