CHARLESTON — The Lincoln Heritage Resource Conservation and Development Council is hosting a Forestry Field Day at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
Attendees will get a crash course in chainsaw safety, learn about financial assistance programs and tax reductions available to forest landowners, hear about the benefits of forestry management plans, discuss the process of responsibly harvesting and selling timber, and more. Demonstrations will also be conducted, weather permitting.
The field day site is east of Lincoln Log Cabin. From South 4th Street/Lincoln Highway Road, turn East onto 100N then turn East onto 080N. A map to the event site can be found at tinyurl.com/yc8dv7ud.
This educational field day is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. For more information or to RSVP, please call 217-345-3901 ext. 4017.
Speakers include National Wild Turkey Federation Forester Stacy Lindemann, Forestry Extension and Research Specialist Chris Evans, Consulting Forester Bob Wagoner of Central Illinois Forestry, and Coles County SWCD Resource Conservationist Lauren Spaniol.
