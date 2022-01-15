Grand Prairie Friends adds new Villa Grove area nature preserve

VILLA GROVE — In 2015, Villa Grove farmer Ralph Burnett, wanted to keep the memory of his mother alive by protecting the land that he loved in her honor.

On his property, a beautiful 20-acre wooded corridor with the Embarras River was always one of their favorites. Burnett donated this area to Grand Prairie Friends land trust for the permanent protection and named it the Edna Edwards Burnett Land & Water Reserve.

As an east-central Illinois land trust since 1984, Grand Prairie Friends owns, restores and protects over 1,200 acres of natural spaces across Iroquois, Ford, Champaign, Vermilion, Coles (Warbler Ridge) and Shelby counties.

Now with Burnett's recent passing, his sons have continued this family legacy by selling the adjacent 60-acres to Grand Prairie Friends to expand this to an 80-acre preserve in perpetuity.

Funds for the purchase were provided by Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation Land Acquisition Grant which protects natural areas and wildlife habitat in communities across Illinois. Brookfield Renewable Energy will be providing funding to restore the site to the floodplain forest over the next 30-years. These efforts are meant to create prime habitat for three protected bats species that live in the area.

