Grand Prairie Friends receive Natural Areas Stewardship grant

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has announced Grand Prairie Friends of Coles County has received one of eight grants totaling $456,000 to land trusts in Illinois to support stewardship on land protected by Illinois Nature Preserves Commission programs.

The grants are the first awards from the Illinois Natural Areas Stewardship Grant Program.

Grand Prairie Friends received $71,534.10 to be used for equipment, prescribed burn support, and herbicide for invasive species control at Warbler Bottoms North Land and Water Reserve, Warbler Landing Land and Water Reserve, Warbler Woods North Land and Water Reserve, Embarras Ridges Land and Water Reserve, and Warbler Woods Nature Preserve in Coles County.

The goal of the grant program is to increase the delivery of much-needed stewardship activities to natural areas permanently protected within the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission system.

“I’m excited to see this program moving forward and providing grants to help protect our natural areas so that people can continue to enjoy them for generations to come,” said State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, the sponsor of legislation that funded the program. “Our nature preserves and parks provide amazing opportunities for healthy recreation and education.”

Funding for the grant program is derived from a portion of the Illinois Natural Areas Acquisition Fund. The fund must be used by the IDNR for the acquisition and stewardship of natural areas, including habitats for endangered and threatened species.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.