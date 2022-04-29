 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Grand Prairie Friends to hold spring open house

  • 0

CHARLESTON — Grand Prairie Friends invites the public to their free spring open house from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Warbler Ridge Conservation Area.

The presentation will take place at the Daileyville Shack, 17161 Daileyville Road, Charleston.

This year organizers plan to use the event to "Tell Nature's Story" through a focus on nature and books. The first 100 guests will get to visit the book barn to choose their own book to take home.

Live storytelling at the little red barn will be hosted every hour, and leaders will tell the story of Warbler Ridge along the hiking trails.

Guests can make their own nature craft "seed bombs" to plant, and visit with live animal guests.

Grand Prairie Friends in a non-profit conservation land trust and owns the Warbler Ridge Conservation Area in Charleston among eight other nature preserves in central Illinois. Visit grandprairiefriends.org for more information.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News