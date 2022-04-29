Grand Prairie Friends to hold spring open house

CHARLESTON — Grand Prairie Friends invites the public to their free spring open house from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Warbler Ridge Conservation Area.

The presentation will take place at the Daileyville Shack, 17161 Daileyville Road, Charleston.

This year organizers plan to use the event to "Tell Nature's Story" through a focus on nature and books. The first 100 guests will get to visit the book barn to choose their own book to take home.

Live storytelling at the little red barn will be hosted every hour, and leaders will tell the story of Warbler Ridge along the hiking trails.

Guests can make their own nature craft "seed bombs" to plant, and visit with live animal guests.

Grand Prairie Friends in a non-profit conservation land trust and owns the Warbler Ridge Conservation Area in Charleston among eight other nature preserves in central Illinois. Visit grandprairiefriends.org for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.