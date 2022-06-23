Habitat for Humanity to hold 31st Annual '4 for the 4th' run/walk

CHARLESTON — Coles County Habitat for Humanity will holds its 31st annual "4 for the 4th" Run/Walk at 7:30 a.m. Monday, July 4.

This 4-mile run and 2-mile walk event starts and ends at Morton Park in Charleston. The run is a chipped event. The challenging course will have participants running on city streets with some hills.

Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. The cost is $20. The cost on race day is $25.

There will be trophies for overall winners in the male and female groups, and medals for the winners of each age division. The money raised from this event will be used to help eliminate poverty housing here in Coles County.

T-shirts are only guaranteed for those who pre-register before Saturday, June 25. To register or for more information contact Habitat's office at 217-348-7063 or by visiting www.colescountyhabitat.net and clicking on fundraiser.

