Hunters can donate deer to pantries via U of I Extension program

MATTOON — Hunters are invited to donate deer they harvest during the upcoming hunting season to local food pantries through a new pilot program organized by the University of Illinois Extension.

The Illinois Deer Donation Program is an effort to provide a lean source of protein, venison, to low income and food insecure families in East Central Illinois. The meat harvested by these donations will be provided, at no charge, to pantries. This pilot program will connect meat processors, hunters, and pantries in Clay, Coles, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt and Shelby counties. It will launch Oct. 1 at the start of the 2022-2023 hunting season.

Michelle Fombelle, a SNAP-Education program educator with Illinois Extension in Clay, Effingham, Fayette, and Jasper counties, said ground venison is versatile as a substitute in recipes for ground beef, which is often in short supply at area food pantries as prices increase.

"This helps fill that gap," Fombelle said, adding they been compiling venison recipes for the pantries. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the average deer can yield approximately 50 pounds of meat that can provide 200 meals.

Illinois Extension has partnered with DNR to try reviving a dormant statewide deer donation program. As part of this effort, Illinois Extension has initiated the pilot program this year to gather evidence of its impact for possible future expansion.

"Hopefully, we can learn from this pilot how we can create a statewide program, as well," Fombelle said.

Through Illinois Extension internal funding, the pilot program has acquired $136,000 to pay for personnel, marketing, travel and logistics through June 30. That funding does not cover reimbursement for meat processors. Processing costs are estimated at $100 per deer.

Meredith Probst, a SNAP-Education program educator in Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby counties, said Illinois Extension has applied for a grant to provide funding to the pilot program's five partner meat processors — Morgan's Meat Market in Mattoon, Moweaqua Packing in Moweaqua, Hatrich Meats in Sainte Marie, Blair's Slaughtering & Processing in Louisville, and Salt & Strings in Louisville.

Fombelle said the pilot program has received financial support from Whitetails Unlimited and other community groups, adding that monetary donations are always welcome.

Probst said the funding will enable Illinois Extension staff to collect the donated ground venison at the processors and then transport it to pantries throughout the pilot program's 12-county service area for distribution to people in need.

"The hope is to get it to all the pantries that Illinois Extension serves there," Probst said.

Hunters are encouraged to contact participating processors to ensure space is available before donating a deer there. Updates about the pilot program are posted on the Illinois Deer Donation Program page on Facebook.