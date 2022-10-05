Illinois Deer Donation Program launches

The Illinois Deer Donation Program launched with the start of deer archery hunting season on Oct. 1. At this time and through deer hunting season, hunters can bring harvested deer to one of five partnering meat processors for donation.

Hunters do not have to pay the processing fee for donated deer, though processors ask that you call before going hunting to make sure they have space available.

Area partnering meat processors are:

• Morgan's Meat Market on 1401 Dewitt Ave. in Mattoon. 217-234-4949

• Moweaqua Packing Plant on 601 N. Main St. in Moweaqua. 217-768-4714

• Blair's Slaughtering & Processing, Inc. on 2472 Vandalia Road in Louisville. 618-665-3424

The ground venison will be shared with food pantries in twelve east-central Illinois counties: Clay, Coles, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, and Shelby counties.

Non-hunters can also participate. Monetary donations are used to reimburse partner meat processors for their time and effort. For more about the program and to donate, visit go.illinois.edu/deerdonation and the program's Facebook page.