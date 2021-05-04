Illinois Department of Natural Resources seeking applicants for Conservation Police Officer

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is beginning the search for conservation police officer trainees with the intent to hire up to 25 officers in December.

“Illinois’ CPOs play a unique role for state’s residents, wildlife and public lands. Our CPOs play a similar role to our state police, with the added work of understanding the state’s wildlife code and protecting our natural resources,” said Timothy Tyler, director, Office of Law Enforcement, IDNR.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Interested applicants should complete a CMS100 employment application from the Illinois Department of Central Management Services, which can be found online at https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/work/pages/download.aspx.

Completed applications should be sent to Curt Stephens via email or mail at curt.stephens@illinois.gov or Curt Stephens, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, One Natural Resources Way, Springfield, IL 62701.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.