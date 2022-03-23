Illinois Extension on hunt for deer donation partners and sponsors

One in 10 people in Illinois struggle with hunger every day, including one in eight children. The Illinois Deer Donation Program, a new pilot project to expand community access to venison protein is coming this fall to 12 east-central Illinois counties.

University of Illinois Extension educators coordinating the program are on the hunt for meat processors, hunters and hunting organizations, and food pantries in and around Clay, Coles, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, and Shelby counties to join them.

The project will engage hunters to donate their deer and meat processors to produce ground venison, which will go to area food pantry clients. Clients will receive recipes and resources from Illinois Extension to help them prepare venison at home, which might be unfamiliar to some individuals and families.

“Increasing food access in our communities is our number one priority,” said Meredith Probst, Extension educator. “We are excited to bring this opportunity to central Illinois. While partnering with local businesses and hunters, we can expand the availability of lean protein.”

Organizations and community members are also encouraged to donate to the program. Donations will go toward reimbursing meat processors for their time and effort. For more about the program, to express your interest to be a partner, and to donate, visit go.illinois.edu/deerdonation.

The program is funded in part by the Health Equity Achieved Together Project, a multi-disciplinary collaboration with University of Illinois Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education.

For more information on University of Illinois Extension programming in Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby county, visit web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/index.html or call 217-849-3931.

