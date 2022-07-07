Improved Illinois bike maps blaze new trail

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPRINGFIELD —  The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced the release of Illinois Official Bike Maps, a free resource showcasing the state’s vast bicycle network of trails, paths and streets.

Maps for each of IDOT’s nine districts include new features and designs that make them easier to understand, while including more information on noteworthy stops and attractions easily accessible by bike.

“Bicycling is a healthy, viable and environmentally-friendly option of transportation in cities, towns and rural areas throughout our state,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “These maps will provide residents and visitors a valuable and handy tool to plan for their daily travels as well as trips for fun and recreation.”

The maps continue to feature information on local trails and paths, in addition to recommended bicycle routes on local streets and connections to transit. Details on attractions such as campgrounds, parks and other points of interest also are included.

To order a map, visit idot.illinois.gov or idot.click/bikemaps.

