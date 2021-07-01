Lake Shelbyville 4th of July fireworks announced

SHELBYVILLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is gearing up for the 4th of July at Lake Shelbyville.

Fireworks will be launched at dusk from Ramp Point, located in Dam West Recreation Area. Lake Shelbyville has compiled a list of locations best suited for viewing the fireworks.

Locations include: Dam West Recreation Area, Dam East Recreation Area, Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center, on top of the Lake Shelbyville Dam, and Dam West Overlook. At 8 p.m., the Dam Road will be closed to traffic prior to and during fireworks from the 9th street intersection to Dam East.

Be advised that parking is limited. Alternative locations for parking include Spillway Recreation Area, Forest Park & Dam West High Water Boat Ramp. If parking at the high water ramp, users may access the General Dacey Trail and walk to Dam West. The Shelbyville Chamber of Commerce has a full schedule of entertainment prior to the fireworks show.

Activities include Wetheralls Concessions from 4-10 p.m., and Battle Creek Band from 6-9 p.m.

